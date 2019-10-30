Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPAU) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.80, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on the senior housing and care industry in the United States.

