BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.14. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. TheStreet cut BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.