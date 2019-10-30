Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $56,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Biogen by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $203.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.05. The company had a trading volume of 187,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,283. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

