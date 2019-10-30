BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

BMRN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.68. 14,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,994. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00, a PEG ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

