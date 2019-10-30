BioTelemetry (BEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect BioTelemetry to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioTelemetry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAT. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

