Bitcoin SV Price Up 40% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $767.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kraken, Bittrex and Kucoin. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021048 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io, Coinbit, Indodax, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Koinex, Upbit, ZB.COM, Korbit, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, MBAex, Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinBene, FCoin, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Kraken, DragonEX, CoinZest, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, Bitkub, Bitrue and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

