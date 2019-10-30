BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $886.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

