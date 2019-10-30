BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

