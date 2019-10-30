BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $232.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

