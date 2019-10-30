BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.36.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

