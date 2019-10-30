BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

