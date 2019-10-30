Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.71 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,117. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

