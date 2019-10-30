Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud updated its FY19 guidance to $2.11-2.28 EPS.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

