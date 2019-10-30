BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. BlackBerry comprises approximately 1.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 251,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.75. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

