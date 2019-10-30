Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.23 and a beta of 0.77. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,217,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after acquiring an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

