Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

BKCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 289,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Pungello bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

