BlackRock Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

