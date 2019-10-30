BlackRock Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Loop Industries worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Loop Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

