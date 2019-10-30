BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 3,352.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.78% of Canterbury Park worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPHC opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.59. Canterbury Park Holding Corp has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

CPHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Canterbury Park Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

