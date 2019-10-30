BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.93 and its 200 day moving average is $448.18. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

