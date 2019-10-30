BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,029 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Medley Capital worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medley Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Medley Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Medley Capital stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 165.68%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Medley Capital Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.