BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.54% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GEMP stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

