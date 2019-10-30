BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Insider Henshaw Richard Sells 99,225 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) insider Henshaw Richard sold 99,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $101,804.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 141.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

