Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Up 0.1%

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 580.30 ($7.58), 56,551 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 83,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 572.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.14.

In other news, insider Louise Nash bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,448.06).

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

