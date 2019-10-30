Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 21,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

