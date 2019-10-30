BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), approximately 204,582 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.29 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $193.07 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. BlackWall Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In related news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 640,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$827,520.00 ($586,893.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,142,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,910.

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile (ASX:BWR)

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

