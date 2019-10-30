Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 852,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BCOR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blucora by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.