Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

