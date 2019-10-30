Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $8.82 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.