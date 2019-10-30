Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 909,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $1,850.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

PRU stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

