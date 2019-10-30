Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

