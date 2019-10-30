Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

TD opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

