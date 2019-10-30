Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adient by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 728,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after buying an additional 652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.25. Adient PLC has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.