bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 404,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.23. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.52 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,460 shares of company stock worth $593,836. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

