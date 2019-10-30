Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZBK) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.24 and last traded at C$27.33, 1,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.99.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equl Wght Us Bk Indx Cad Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.