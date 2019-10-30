Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives $383.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday.

BA stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,971. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

