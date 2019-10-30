BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

