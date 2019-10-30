Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACHN) Head to Head Survey

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -8,042.35% N/A -104.81% Achillion Pharmaceuticals N/A -27.60% -26.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 26.30 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Achillion Pharmaceuticals $15.00 million 58.95 -$70.27 million ($0.51) -12.41

Boston Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boston Therapeutics and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.03, suggesting a potential downside of 20.48%. Given Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achillion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals beats Boston Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. The company is also developing ACH-5228, a factor D inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials; and ACH-5548, a factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and other complement mediated diseases. It has license agreements with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702; and GCA Therapeutics, Ltd for elvucitabine, a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis B infection and human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

