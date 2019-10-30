Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.30. Bouygues shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 142,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.83.

About Bouygues (EPA:EN)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

