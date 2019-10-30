Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOUYF. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.