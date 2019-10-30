Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,117.25 ($14.60).

Shares of BVS stock opened at GBX 1,199 ($15.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,256 ($16.41). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,135.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.01.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

