Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BOXL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BOXL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.69.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

