Boyd Group Income Fund Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.17 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.05.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$572.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$558.56 million.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

