BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $730.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.03.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,357,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 812.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

