BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.03.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 5,427,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,161. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.