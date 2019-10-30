Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 365 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.