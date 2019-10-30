Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $302.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $304.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

