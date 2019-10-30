Bray Capital Advisors Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. BB&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in BB&T were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other BB&T news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

