Bray Capital Advisors Has $744,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE:BMY opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

