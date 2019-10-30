Bray Capital Advisors Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

